Teenager shot in apparent drive-by attack - the second shooting Monday in Merced

The Merced Police Department said one teenage victim has been transported to the hospital following a shooting near the intersection of Loughborough Drive and Meadows Avenue in Merced on Monday, July 8, 2019.

The Merced Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred in the city, including one that sent a teenager to the hospital.

According to Merced Police Capt. Bimley West, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Loughborough Drive and Meadows Avenue Monday at about 3:53 p.m.





Police located a male teenage victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to West.





According to authorities, the victim received medical attention by Riggs Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene before being flown to a hospital in Stanislaus County.





Investigators believe multiple gunshots may have been fired from a vehicle, however authorities were not able to release a description of the vehicle at this time.





An area resident who did not want to be identified said he heard five to six gunshots before he saw what appeared to be a black four-door sedan with tinted windows take off down Meadows Avenue away from the shooting scene.





Authorities said detectives are interviewing witnesses and following up on leads to identify possible suspects. West said it is too early in the investigation to determine a possible motive for the shooting.





Earlier Monday afternoon officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 3:11 p.m. in the area of West 18th Street and I Street. West said officers located evidence of a shooting in the area but did not locate any victims or possible suspects.

West said detectives are working to determine if the shootings are connected.