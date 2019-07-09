Deputies find felon with guns, after responding to argument between roommates

Here are some basic safety tips all gun owners should follow No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a felon in possession of guns after he fired a gun during an argument with a roommate.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Merced County resident Francisco Gonzalez on Friday after responding to a report of a disturbance between roommates and shots fired in the 4000 block of North Highway 59, according to a news release.





Authorities said deputies spoke with the victim and learned that Gonzalez threw water at the victim during an argument. In retaliation, the victim threw mouthwash into Gonzalez’s eyes, according to the news release. According to Deputy Daryl Allen, the victim spoke with deputies after leaving the home where the argument occurred.





Gonzalez was located at a nearby residence in the 4000 block of North Highway 59 and deputies recovered a .380 caliber handgun as well as a fully automatic AR-15 rife.

Francisco Gonzalez, 41. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gonzalez admitted to deputies that he was upset the victim would not leave and discharged a .380 caliber handgun into the ground in the direction of the victim and the victim’s four children to make them leave.





According to authorities, Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a negligent matter, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury and possession of an assault weapon.



