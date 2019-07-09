Gang member arrested with loaded gun in Merced, according to police

The Merced Police Department said it arrested a suspected gang member in possession of a loaded gun on East 21st Street in Merced on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Merced Police Department.

The Merced Police Department said a gang member has been arrested after a firearm was found in his possession.

According to police, Eric Tolentino, 26, was arrested Friday night in the 1000 block of East 21st Street in Merced.

Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit Officers located Tolentino in a parked car and found a loaded handgun on him during a search, according to a news release.





Authorities said the GVSU officers developed information that Tolentino, a suspected gang member, was in possession of a gun. Tolentino is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning any firearms, according to police.





Tolentino was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on weapons charges and gang enhancements.





Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4752.

The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.