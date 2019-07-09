Teenage girl riding a skateboard when she was assaulted in Merced, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police officers responded to a report of an assault on a female juvenile Monday in Merced.





The Merced Police Department Communications Center received a call from a citizen reporting an alleged assault on a 17-year-old female in the area of R Street and the Bear Creek bike path at about 7:40 a.m..





According to police, the female was riding a skateboard along the path wearing headphones and felt someone grab her ankle as she approached R Street.





Authorities said this caused the female to fall off the skateboard. The juvenile described the person as a white adult male with a “scruffy” appearance.





According to the news release, the juvenile picked up the skateboard in an effort to defend herself when it was kicked by a second white adult male.





The juvenile was able to run from the area and report the incident, police said.





Police said the victim could only describe the suspects as unshaven and wearing dirty clothes.





Merced DART officers responded to the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspects, according to authorities.





Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Brown at 209-388-7832 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-7826. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



