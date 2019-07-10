Woman arrested with stolen gun, assault rifle in Merced County, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman was arrested after officers found a stolen firearm and assault rifle at a home in Merced County, the Merced Police Department reported.

The Gang Violence Suppression Unit Officers arrested 31-year-old Danielle Cayous at about 5:30 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 7100 block of Crawford Street in Winton, officers said in a news release.

Police developed information that there were several illegal firearms inside the home. A search of the residence revealed six firearms including an assault rifle and a stolen handgun, authorities said in the statement.





Cayous was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons possession and receiving stolen property.





Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



