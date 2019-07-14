Drive-by shooting reported in Merced neighborhood, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Authorities are investigating a report of a drive by shooting in Merced.

The Merced Police Department received calls of shots fired in the area of East 21st Street and Cherry Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.





Witnesses reported seeing people in two cars pass by when a subject in one of the vehicles opened fire at people in the other passing car.





No one was struck during the incident, however police said two homes in the area were hit by the gunfire.





Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Merced Police Department Detective Division or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4752. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



