Merced police find gunshot victim in roadway, seek information on Sunday homicide

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A man was shot and killed in Merced late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 11:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of Merced Avenue, Merced Police Capt. Matt Williams said.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the roadway, Williams said. Detectives spent the early morning hours on Monday canvassing the area and talking to witnesses.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leaving the area, Williams said. But it was unknown if the vehicle was related to the homicide.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities were working Monday to confirm the identity of the victim and contact the next of kin, Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen said.

Details including whether the victim died at the scene weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on incident is being urged to contact Merced Police Detective Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998, or the police department’s tipster line at 209-385-6998. Callers can remain anonymous.

The public also can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

This story will be updated.