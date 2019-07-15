Two felons arrested in Merced with guns and ammunition, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two Merced men were arrested in separate incidents during the weekend with guns they were not allowed to have, Merced police said on Monday.

Police served a search warrant about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to enter a home in the 2900 block of Pecan Avenue in Merced, where they found a loaded .38-caliber revolver, according to a news release.

The Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested 44-year-old Fernando Luna on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said. He remained in custody on Monday in lieu of $150,000, according to jail records.

Francisco Alvarez, 33, of Merced, was arrested about 8:26 p.m. the same day in a car in the 2200 block of Beachwood Drive in Merced. Also a felon, Alvarez had a handgun, rifle and ammunition, according to police.