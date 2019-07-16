Turlock man accused of raping unconscious woman in Livingston, police say

How you can help prevent sexual assaults Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti

A 30-year-old Turlock man turned himself into the Merced County jail, accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in her Livingston home, police said.

Turlock man Jorge Alberto Garcia, 30, pictured in this booking photo, turned himself in to the Merced County jail Tuesday, July 16, 2019, on suspicion of rape after a victim’s friend told police he saw Garcia raping the unconscious female adult victim in her Livingston home. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

Jorge Alberto Garcia was at the victim’s house on Peach Avenue the night of July 9, Livingston police Sgt. Ray Fong said.

A male friend of the victim reported he received a phone call earlier in the day telling him she was with Garcia at the home, and that Garcia “was acting weird,” Fong said. The friend said the victim asked if he could come over to her home.

The victim was a few years younger than Garcia and knew him, police said.

A friend of the alleged victim told police he went to the woman’s home that night and knocked on the front door multiple times but no one answered, Fong said.

The friend looked through a window and told police he saw the woman was unconscious and what appeared to be Garcia having sex with her, Fong said.

The friend said he knocked on the window, waking up the victim and startling Garcia, Fong said. The friend told investigators the victim opened a back door for him and the friend physically fought with Garcia to get the victim away from the suspect.

The friend said he then took the victim in his car, drove down a block away from the house and called 9-1-1, Fong said.

Garcia was gone when police arrived, Fong said.

Police attempted to reach Garcia at his Turlock home, Fong said. But he wasn’t there.

Garcia reportedly turned himself in Tuesday morning. But he declined to speak with investigators and invoked his right to an attorney.

Garcia was being held Tuesday at the Merced County Main Jail with a $250,000 bond on suspicion of two sexual assault allegations, according to jail records.