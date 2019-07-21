Crime
Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Merced, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A man was taken to a hospital Saturday night after he was shot in Merced, according to authorities.
Merced Police Sgt. Tony Aponte, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence on East Brookdale Drive at about 7:30 p.m..
Police located a man with at least one gunshot wound who told police he was in the area of Glen Avenue and Bear Creek Drive when a dark colored vehicle drove by and started shooting at him, Aponte said. After the shooting, the victim drove himself to an East Brookdale Drive residence, according to police.
Police said the man was transported to a Modesto area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified in the shooting, according to police.
Comments