Merced County man suffers major injuries in hit-and-run crash. CHP seeking driver

Investigators want the public’s help finding the driver who hit a pedestrian and left him on the roadway.

The victim, a 49-year-old Atwater man, suffered major injuries. The driver of a silver Honda Civic struck the victim just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Avenue 2 and Gurr Road in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

He was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Officer Eric Zuniga said. It wasn’t clear whether the injuries were life-threatening.

Investigators found a passenger-side mirror they believe was part of the car in question. The vehicle’s passenger side headlight also may have been damaged, the release states.

CHP investigators ask anyone with information to call 209-356-6600.