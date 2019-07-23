Teenager crashes his getaway car after shooting a man in Merced, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Merced man crashed his getaway car shortly after opening fire outside a Merced motel, the Police Department reported.

Davion Tavanta Jackson, 19, was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday night at Merced Inn & Suites on East Childs Avenue, according to a news release.

Police located a 27-year-old male victim who said he was shot outside his motel room. According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries to his head and leg and refused medical treatment at the scene.

A short time later, police also received a report of a hit-and-run collision. Officers determined the vehicle damaged in the crash was also involved in the shooting on East Childs Avenue.

Davion Tavanta Jackson, 19. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Jackson was the driver of the damaged vehicle and later admitted involvement in the shooting.

Jackson was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and gang enhancements.

Investigators did not comment on a possible motive for the violence.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and ask anyone with information regarding these cases to contact Detective Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-385-6905. Information can be sent via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.