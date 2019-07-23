Who keeps vandalizing Merced school buses? Damages are costly, officials say

Merced CA school buses repeatedly vandalized this summer The yard where Merced Union High School District parks its buses has been struck repeatedly by vandals this summer, and officials are looking for information on the people behind the costly damages. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The yard where Merced Union High School District parks its buses has been struck repeatedly by vandals this summer, and officials are looking for information on the people behind the costly damages.

The yard where Merced Union High School District parks its buses has been struck repeatedly by vandals this summer, and officials are looking for information on the people behind the costly damages.

The district’s yard, which is on the back side of Merced High, has seen three separate incidents that now total $20,000 in repairs, according to district officials.

During the weekend, several buses were targeted, leaving them with smashed windows, mirrors, headlights and tail lights. Their doors were damaged, seats slashed and fire extinguishers were discharged, officials said.

The first-aid kits on the buses were also torn open and the contents strewn about.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The vandalism has been reported to Merced Police Department, officials said, but costs continue to escalate. Officials said they are concerned the buses out of circulation for repairs could become a problem when students return in a few weeks.

“Thankfully it’s summer and there’s not a lot going on right now,” district Director of Transportation Michelle Williams said. “However, the vandals are getting more and more destructive each time, and if this continues into the school year, many students will be impacted.”

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.