Atwater inmates beat, stabbed prison teacher, DOJ says. They were sentenced in court

Two men were sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison for their role in the attack of a federal corrections officer in U.S. Penitentiary Atwater, according to a news release.

Johnathan Mota, 37, and 27-year-old Dominic Adams were sentenced on Monday in a Fresno court by Chief U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill.

Mota, Adams and four other inmates were involved in an Oct. 6, 2017, attack on the prison teacher, who was stabbed and beaten, investigators said. Mota was sentenced for attempting to kill a federal officer, and Adams was sentenced for assault on a federal officer.

Mota and Eric Chiago, 28, entered a room in the prison where the teacher was making copies and repeatedly stabbed him with makeshift knives, according to the release. William Roe Acevedo, 33; Michael Martin, 30; Joey Thomas, 26; and Adams stationed themselves outside the room.

When the victim was able to free himself and escape down the hallway, the six defendants tackled him and repeatedly kicked, punched and stabbed him. Adams and Thomas also assaulted an officer who was responding to the attack, the release says.

The sentences are to be served consecutively to the sentences they are already serving, the release said, and will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Chiago, Acevedo, Martin, and Thomas pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, the release said. Chiago was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison, Acevedo was sentenced to 13 years, Martin was sentenced to 12 years and six months, and Thomas was sentenced to eight years and one month.