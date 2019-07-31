Merced police say it’s ‘a miracle’ 2-year-old survived being run over by alleged DUI driver

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A child was recovering on Wednesday after being run over by a sports utility vehicle at a Merced gas station, police said.

A 2-year-old was running through the parking lot of the Chevron in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way when an SUV pulled quickly into the gas station about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The SUV struck the child and he went under the wheels, according to Sgt. Dan Dabney.

“The child ran out in front of the grandma and ran directly out in front of the car,” Dabney said. “(He) got knocked down and got ran over completely. It’s just a miracle that he’s still alive.”

The boy was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, suffering from what police called “moderate injuries.” He has since been released.

The driver, 62-year-old Raymond Scott Jr. of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Dabney said. “The guy probably never saw (the child),” he said. “Unfortunately he was DUI at the same time.”

Scott is held in lieu of $103,204 bail, according to jail records.