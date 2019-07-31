Suspect arrested in connection with May shooting, Merced police say

Police lights.

A Merced man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with shooting in May, according to authorities.

Kayluv Sanchez, 19, of Merced was arrested last week by Merced County Probation officers, according to Detective-Sgt. Rey Alvarez.

Detectives identified Sanchez as a suspect in a May 27 gang related shooting in the 200 block of East 11th Street in Merced, according to a news release.

When officers arrived they found an occupied residence had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Police said officers located several spent shell casings in the roadway in front of the victim’s home.

On July 23, a warrant was issued for Sanchez’s arrest. Probation officers arrested Sanchez on July 24, and he was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712. The public can send information via anonymous text message by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.