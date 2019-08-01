Merced police arrest 2 suspects after series of overnight shootings

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with a series of non-injury shooting calls overnight, police said.

Merced police responded to reports of shots fired at about 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the area of Meadows Avenue and Loughborough Drive, according to a news release.

A vehicle and apartment in the area were struck by bullets, but there were no injuries reported, the release states.

A second call of shots fired happened minutes later in the area of 21st and G streets. One home was struck by the gunfire and shell casings were recovered.

Witnesses described a suspicious white Chevrolet pickup leaving the scene south on G Street, the release states.

A third call of shots fired was reported at about 2:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive. Shell casings were recovered in the area.

“With the limited information they had,” investigators located the suspicious white pickup truck in the 3600 block of White Dove Avenue, the release states.

That led to police executing a search warrant at a nearby home. Merced resident Jason Cincotta, 52, and 35-year-old Atwater resident Kenneth Herd were taken into custody, according to the release.

Police reportedly found evidence in the home linked to the Merced County shootings, leading to the suspects’ arrests.

Two children, ages 14 and 3, were in the home at the time and were placed in Child Protective Services custody, the release states.

Cincotta was booked into Merced County Jail with a $235,000 bond on suspicion of conspiracy, discharging a firearm in negligent manner, carrying a concealable firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm to commit a felony and possessing a firearm while being prohibiting from doing so.

Herd was booked and held with a $15,000 bond on suspicion of conspiracy, discharging a firearm in negligent manner and carrying a concealable firearm in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at 209-388-7771. People can also contact the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by texting the number “TIP411,” or “847411,” and making the text message keyword “Comvip.”