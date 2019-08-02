Police asking public for information after man, woman shot in Merced apartment

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man and woman were shot in Merced on Thursday night.

Merced police officers responded to several reports of shots being fired at about 9:42 p.m. near the intersection of East Santa Fe and Glen Avenue, according to a news release.

They were directed to an apartment in the 2500 block of Glen Avenue where they found a 47-year-old man and 22-year-old woman suffering gunshot wounds, the release states.

Both victims were transported to a trauma center and were in stable condition Friday, according to the release.

Witnesses gave a vague description of a possible Hispanic male suspect wearing a red bandana over his face.

Merced detectives were working on the case Friday, stating it was too early to determine if the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information on the Merced County shooting can contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at 209-388-7771. People can also contact the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous messages can be sent by texting the number “TIP411,” or “847411,” and making the text message keyword “Comvip.”