Two men shot in Merced park. Police seeking public’s help

Two Merced men were wounded in a shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Merino Park at El Redondo Drive and Pacific Drive at about 8:56 p.m. Monday, Merced police said in a brief news release.

No arrests have been made.

Officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victims, ages 17 and 20, were transported by Riggs Ambulance Service to a hospital in Stanislaus County.

The adult victim suffered life-threatening wounds and was listed in critical condition Tuesday. The teenager was treated and later released, according to Merced Police Capt. Bimley West.

Police said the two victims were at the park socializing when the shooting occurred.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene but declined to comment on the type of firearm police suspect was used in the shooting. Authorities have not recovered the weapon at this time, according to West.

West said police believe the shooter knows who the victims. Detectives are speaking with witnesses and trying to determine a motive for the violence.

Authorities did not release a description of the suspect, citing the need to protect the investigation.

“We just ask for the public’s assistance if they know any information or witnessed the shooting, to please contact the investigations unit,” said West.

Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Merced Police Department Detective Division or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.