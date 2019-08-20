Can you identify these men? Merced County sheriff’s deputies want your help

Video: Security cameras record Dos Palos burglary suspects The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying four burglary suspects they saw were caught on security video breaking into a home in Dos Palos on Tuesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying four burglary suspects they saw were caught on security video breaking into a home in Dos Palos on Tuesday morning.

Merced County sheriff’s investigators on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying a group of suspected burglars caught on camera breaking into a home.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, to a burglar alarm with several people at a home in the 9600 block of Turner Island Road in Dos Palos.

No one was home at the time of the burglary.

Authorities said security cameras on the property captured video of four suspects. The suspects have not been identified and no arrests have been made, according to Allen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to authorities, some steps Merced County residents can take to prevent burglaries include securing their items and installing a security system. Authorities also advise residents to lock their homes and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone recognizes any of the subjects in the surveillance video, to contact detectives at the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Jess Bowling Station, at 209-710-6005 or 209-710-6006.