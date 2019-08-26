Hundreds of marijuana plants seized from illegal grows, Sheriff’s Office says

Here are the dangers of producing butane honey oil The Riverside County District Attorney's Office explains the dangers of producing hash oil in a powerful story from a real case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Riverside County District Attorney's Office explains the dangers of producing hash oil in a powerful story from a real case.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of marijuana plants as well as firearms during an investigation of multiple illegal marijuana grows, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Team conducted several investigations and went to eight locations on Aug. 20, according to a news release.

The team led by Sgt. Ray Framstad recovered more than 40 pounds of trimmed marijuana buds and eradicated more than 500 large marijuana plants. They also seized two shotguns.

Deputies also recovered 60 cans of butane gas from a dismantled butane hash oil lab.

Butane hash oil labs use butane to extract hash from marijuana plants in what deputies describe as an extremely dangerous process. This process has led to several residences catching on fire and exploding, authorities said.

According to authorities, it is illegal to grow marijuana plants outdoors in Merced County. Residents may only grow indoors and legally possess six marijuana plants per residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.