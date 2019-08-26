Winton man arrested on suspicion of sex crimes involving minors, authorities say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Merced County man has been arrested on suspicion of several sex crimes, according to authorities.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Andrew Lee Lewis of Winton, is currently incarcerated on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 years, sodomy by force or violence and sodomy with a person under 18 years, according to authorities.

Andrew Lee Lewis, 28, of Winton. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, Lewis was arrested on April 10, 2019, and during the investigation, detectives have been contacted by additional reported victims.

Deputies did not comment on the number of suspected victims or say how they believe Lewis contacted them.

Lewis is currently being held in the John Latoracca Correctional Facility on more than $1 million bail, jail records show.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau is investigating the crimes, according to a news release.

If anyone has information regarding the alleged crimes, contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigation Bureau, Sex Crimes Detective Martha Martinez at 209-385-7427. Information can remain anonymous, according to authorities.