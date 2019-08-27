Crime
He fired a gun during a house party in Merced County, deputies say.
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A convicted felon was arrested with a firearm after authorities said he fired it into the air during a party.
Santiago Estrada 39, of El Nido, was arrested on Saturday following a vehicle stop, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office,
The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was responding to the 200 block of West El Nido Road for a report of shots fired that occurred the night before during a party, according to a news release.
Authorities said Estrada was identified as the person who discharged a firearm into the air.
While on scene, a vehicle drove by and the deputy believed Estrada to be the driver. Multiple deputies assisted in a vehicle stop in the 200 block of West El Nido Road and Estrada was found to be the driver of the vehicle, according to authorities.
Deputies identified Estrada as a convicted felon and based on witness statements he was determined to be the person who fired the gun the night before. Deputies recovered a semi-automatic 9mm Taurus handgun with a high capacity magazine which was found to be unsecured at Estrada’s nearby residence and accessible to his 1-year-old child that was present, according to Allen.
Estrada was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment, according to the release.
Comments