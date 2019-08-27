Crime

He fired a gun during a house party in Merced County, deputies say. 

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A convicted felon was arrested with a firearm after authorities said he fired it into the air during a party.

Santiago Estrada 39, of El Nido, was arrested on Saturday following a vehicle stop, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office,

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was responding to the 200 block of West El Nido Road for a report of shots fired that occurred the night before during a party, according to a news release.

MER_SantiagoEstrada1
Santiago Estrada, 39, of El Nido. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Estrada was identified as the person who discharged a firearm into the air.

While on scene, a vehicle drove by and the deputy believed Estrada to be the driver. Multiple deputies assisted in a vehicle stop in the 200 block of West El Nido Road and Estrada was found to be the driver of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies identified Estrada as a convicted felon and based on witness statements he was determined to be the person who fired the gun the night before. Deputies recovered a semi-automatic 9mm Taurus handgun with a high capacity magazine which was found to be unsecured at Estrada’s nearby residence and accessible to his 1-year-old child that was present, according to Allen.

Estrada was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment, according to the release.

  Comments  