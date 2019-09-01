Domestic violence suspect tracked by Sheriff’s Bloodhound arrested, Merced deputies say

How K9 police dogs track down suspects using scent The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received questions about how its K-9 searches for wanted suspects, and so the department responded in a video showing an element of the tracking training police dogs go through. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received questions about how its K-9 searches for wanted suspects, and so the department responded in a video showing an element of the tracking training police dogs go through.

A domestic violence suspect was arrested after she was tracked by a Sheriff’s Office dog, according to authorities.

Meuy Saelee, 39, of Merced, was arrested on a felony warrant for domestic violence on Friday with the help of Sheriff canine Banshee, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Bermuda Street in Merced, Deputy Daryl Allen said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meuy Saelee, 39, of Merced. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Before deputies arrived, the woman ran from the scene and the Bloodhound was used to track the suspect. Banshee and deputies tracked Saelee for about 40 minutes before locating her over one quarter of a mile away, hiding in a chicken coop, according to Allen.

Saelee was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury of spouse or cohabitant, criminal terrorist threats and obstruct or resist public officer, according to jail records. She is being held at the John Latoracca Correctional Center on $102,000 bail.