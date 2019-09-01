Crime
Domestic violence suspect tracked by Sheriff’s Bloodhound arrested, Merced deputies say
A domestic violence suspect was arrested after she was tracked by a Sheriff’s Office dog, according to authorities.
Meuy Saelee, 39, of Merced, was arrested on a felony warrant for domestic violence on Friday with the help of Sheriff canine Banshee, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Bermuda Street in Merced, Deputy Daryl Allen said.
Before deputies arrived, the woman ran from the scene and the Bloodhound was used to track the suspect. Banshee and deputies tracked Saelee for about 40 minutes before locating her over one quarter of a mile away, hiding in a chicken coop, according to Allen.
Saelee was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury of spouse or cohabitant, criminal terrorist threats and obstruct or resist public officer, according to jail records. She is being held at the John Latoracca Correctional Center on $102,000 bail.
