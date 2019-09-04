Crime
Merced man stabbed in the head. Two men arrested, third man sought, police say
A man was stabbed in the head early Wednesday in central Merced, the Police Department reported.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the violence and a third man remains at large, Lt. Alan Ward said.
Police said the victim was stabbed around 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of West 19th Street. A motive for the violence remained unclear Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in some type of confrontation with the alleged attackers just before the attack.
The victim’s name was not released. Police he suffered stab wounds to his head, upper body and leg, but also said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Mathew Coronado, 19, and Earl Marcell Brewer, 22, both of Merced, were arrested by officers Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury.
The witness told officers the three men appeared to be harassing the victim, however they did not witness the alleged assault.
Officers located Brewer and Coronado in the area a short time later. A third suspect was described as a black male juvenile or young adult, police said.
The weapon used in the attack has not been found.
Both men were booked into the Merced County Jail with bail set at $30,000, according to jail records.
Police ask that if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact Detective-Sgt. Ray Alvarez at 209-388-7705.
