Man accused of shooting Merced County sergeant to appear in court, held without bail

A 51-year-old man accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff’s sergeant is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera is expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on multiple charges.

Sheriff Vern Warnke on Thursday said attempted murder will be among the charges Lopez-Herrera — who is an undocumented immigrant — will face.

Lopez-Herrera is being held at the Merced County Jail without bail.

Additional charges he’s being held on suspicion of include: assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, spousal abuse, burglary, making criminal threats, child abuse, violation of probation, and violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence.

Prior to his most recent arrest, Lopez-Herrera had been wanted for domestic violence-related offenses. On Wednesday he was tracked by the sheriff’s STAR Team to a residence near the intersection of Eucalyptus Road and Highway 33 near Dos Palos. Warnke said the suspect was doing manual labor on the home.

As the sheriff’s sergeant and a deputy approached the home, Lopez-Herrera fired several shots through a fence. The deputy was shot in his protective vest and the round injured his leg. He’s now recovering, Warnke said.

Lopez-Herrera then fled in a truck pulling a trailer, Warnke said. He eventually carjacked a pickup truck near Eagle Field.

Manhunt led to arrest

After the shooting, a search for Lopez-Herrera was launched, leading to the suspect’s capture Thursday afternoon near Kettlemen City.

The pursuit started in Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County and was eventually turned over to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase covered stretches of Highways 46, 41 and Interstate 5 before a spike strip was deployed in Fresno County, disabling the white pickup truck driven by Lopez-Herrera.

Lopez-Herrera fired one shot at a California Highway Patrol officer before he was apprehended, Warke said.

Lopez-Herrera has a history of domestic violence, Merced County court records show.

He pleaded no contest Jan. 23 to a domestic violence charge and to making criminal threats. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years on probation. He also was ordered not to possess any firearms, court records show.