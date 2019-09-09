Merced County Sheriff’s sergeant identified as deputy wounded by gunfire last week

Video: Suspect accused of shooting Merced deputy captured Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said law enforcement officials captured suspect Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera following a lengthy pursuit that started in San Luis Obispo County. Lopez-Herrera is accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's Deputy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said law enforcement officials captured suspect Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera following a lengthy pursuit that started in San Luis Obispo County. Lopez-Herrera is accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's Deputy.

The Merced County sheriff’s sergeant who was shot last week has been identified as STAR Team Sgt. Clint Landrum.

Deputies say 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera fired shots at deputies through a fence as they approached him to take him into custody Thursday near the intersection of Eucalyptus Road and Highway 33 in Dos Palos. Landrum was hit just above the knee, causing non-life threatening injuries.

Lopez-Herrera was on the run facing domestic violence charges, deputies said. The sheriff’s office tasked it’s

, to track and bring Lopez-Herrera under custody.

Another officer, Merced County Deputy Julio Ibarra, also was involved in the shooting, according to a news release.

After firing at the deputies, Lopez-Herrera fled. That caused a manhunt. He was captured later in the day after he fired another shot at CHP officers before being captured at Eagle Field in Firebaugh.