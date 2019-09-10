Major injuries reported in suspected drunken motorcycle crash, the CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Merced County man suffered major injuries during a suspected drunken motorcycle crash in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Joel Colenga, 41, of Merced, crashed just outside the city of Merced on Monday, Officer Eric Zuniga said.

Colenga was riding a 110cc Kawasaki motorcycle east on Dunn Road, east of North Gardner Avenue around 4 p.m. when he left the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle. Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators suspected Colenga was under the influence of alcohol. He was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.