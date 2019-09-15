Crime
Shooting mystery under investigation in Merced County. Police seek public’s help
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital early Sunday, according to Gustine Police.
Authorities said an officer responded to the 300 block of 5th Street at about 2:08 a.m. for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The officer located a 31-year-old male victim bleeding profusely and provided emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in serious condition, according to a news release.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from east of Highway 33 and a crime scene was located and processed for evidence.
No arrests have been made. Police have not commented on a motive for the violence.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this event to contact Cpl. Sammy Joseph or Officer Corey Bayer at 209-854-3737.
Comments