Merced County teenager shot in apparent gang attack, police say

A teenage boy was shot in an attack with suspected street-gang ties, according to Los Banos police.

Los Banos Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of I Second Streets around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

LB shooting scene.jpg
A teenage boy was shot in what appeared to be a gang graffiti-related attack Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, near downtown Los Banos where investigators found shell casings and gang graffiti, police said. Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden Courtesy Los Banos Police Department

About 20 minutes later at 9:42 p.m., police were alerted to a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was being treated at Los Banos Memorial Hospital. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening wound to his upper body. Officers determined the two calls were linked, police said.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators found at least 10 shell casings, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said. They also found freshly painted gang graffiti, leading police to believe the shooting was gang-motivated.

Anyone with information on the shooting, victim or any other related crime is asked to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070, ext. 2520. Anonymous tips can be sent to the same number with extension 2545. Anonymous tips can also be sent online at http://www.losbanos.org/city-government/departments/police/, or to Merced Area Crime Stoppers at either 855-725-2420, or http://www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.

