Merced sheriff’s K9 sniffs out suspect in motor sports shop burglary, police say

A Sacramento man and Fresno woman were arrested by Merced police with the help of a sheriff’s K9 after police said they burglarized a motorcycle and ATV shop before leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit.

Merced police officers responded to a tripped security alarm at about 1:40 a.m. Monday at Merced Powersports, 265 W. 15th St. in Merced, Lt. Alan Ward said.

Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the business without its lights on. But when they tried to stop the vehicle, it took off, Ward said.

Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

Inside the vehicle was driver Elise Aurora Ruiz, a 30-year-old Fresno woman, and passenger Lanell Devon Monares, a 32-year-old Sacramento man, Ward said.

Officers pursued the car through Merced to northbound Highway 99 until the vehicle crashed near Highway 99 and Winton Parkway, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Stolen generators were found inside the car, Ward said.

Authorities arrested Ruiz, but Monares fled on foot. Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the area while Merced County K9 Vito and his handler, Deputy Curtis Rouse, tracked Monares.

Vito picked up Monares’ scent and found him nearby hiding in some bushes, authorities said.

Monares was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possessing stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Ruiz was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possessing stolen property, and evading and obstructing officers.