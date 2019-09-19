Crime

Shooting in North Merced’s Merino Park area under investigation. Here’s what we know

Merced police were investigating a shooting in the Merino Park area.

Merced officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 8:24 p.m. Wednesday in the areas of Daybreak Drive and Sunrise Drive, Merced Police Capt. Bimley West said.

No one reported injuries, but a car in the area was struck by bullets, West said.

The shooting occurred near the same area of the park where two men were shot in August, West said. As of Thursday, it was unknown whether the two incidents were linked.

Anyone with information on the shooting incidents is being asked to contact Merced Police Detective-Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705.

Information can be sent to the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by texting to “TIP411” (847411), including the word “Comvip” as the text message “keyword.”

