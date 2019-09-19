Shooting in North Merced’s Merino Park area under investigation. Here’s what we know

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Merced police were investigating a shooting in the Merino Park area.

Merced officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 8:24 p.m. Wednesday in the areas of Daybreak Drive and Sunrise Drive, Merced Police Capt. Bimley West said.

No one reported injuries, but a car in the area was struck by bullets, West said.

The shooting occurred near the same area of the park where two men were shot in August, West said. As of Thursday, it was unknown whether the two incidents were linked.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on the shooting incidents is being asked to contact Merced Police Detective-Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705.

Information can be sent to the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by texting to “TIP411” (847411), including the word “Comvip” as the text message “keyword.”