Man stabbed in Merced park while fighting off two would-be thieves, police say

A 33-year-old Winton man was stabbed this week while fighting off two attackers at Applegate Park in Merced, the Police Department reported.

Investigators said the man drove himself to the hospital after the attack.

No arrests have been made.

The victim told police he walking on the bike path in Applegate Park when he was confronted by two men.

When the attackers learned the victim did not have a wallet, they tried to steal a chain from his neck, police said in a news release.

The victim fought the attackers when one of the suspects pulled out a small knife, stabbing the victim several times before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Police said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Police described both men as white males in their mid-20s. One of the men had short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dirty white t-shirt, blue shoes and riding a chrome BMX style bicycle. The other man was described as having dark hair with a black hat, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Detective-Sgt. Alvarez at 209-385-6905.

Information can be sent via anonymous text message to police by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message, according to police.