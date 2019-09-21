Loughborough shooting leaves 19-year-old man injured, Merced police looking for suspect

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 19-year old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Friday night in Merced’s Loughborough area.

Merced police officers responded to reports of gunshots heard at 9:03 p.m. on the 700 block of Loughborough Drive, west of M Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a gunshot victim in an apartment complex. Before the officers had arrived on the scene, the suspect had fled the area on foot. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, according to a police news release.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Stanislaus County. He sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Merced police are trying to locate witnesses to the shooting. People who have information on the shooting can call Detective-Sgt. Rey Alvarez at (209) 388-7705. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.

