Teen girl in stolen car leads police in high-speed chase that causes a fire, police say

A 16-year-old girl who was driving a stolen vehicle led Atwater Police into a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a power pole near Winton, authorities said.

According to the Atwater Police Department, an officer observed the Honda Civic leaving Osborn Park in the 500 block of East Bellevue Road without the vehicle’s headlights turned on shortly after 2 a.m.

The officer then attempted to pull the car over as it traveled westbound on Bellevue Road.

The teen, however, drove through a Walgreens parking lot and failed to yield to the officer before taking off northbound on Shaffer Road.

The officer initiated a pursuit with speeds reaching in excess of 95 mph and the teen running several stop signs, according to authorities.

Police said the teen driver, who was in a Honda, lost control of the vehicle in the area of Shaffer Road and Fisher Road near Winton. She ended up striking a power pole that caused wires to fall down.

The downed lines sparked a small grass fire, which required the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Merced County firefighters to quickly contain, according to Officer Anthony Cardoza.

Authorities discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Livingston. Police plan to file charges against the driver for reckless driving, evading a peace officer and possession of stolen property.

The juvenile drive, who is from Winton, was transported to a regional hospital.