Son accused of attempted murder in father’s stabbing, Atwater police say

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father Wednesday night in Atwater, according to authorities.

According to Atwater police, Justin Downey of Atwater was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Nicklaus Court on Wednesday at 8:18 p.m.

Arriving officers located a 70-year-old man near the street suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso, according to a news release.

Police said an investigation into the incident led to the victim’s residence, where the stabbing allegedly happened. Authorities said officers located Downey, who was identified as the victim’s son, inside the residence and covered in blood.

According to police, officers located a knife alleged to have been used in the attack. Further investigation into the incident led officers to take Downey into custody at the scene.

The victim was flown to a Modesto hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Police said the victim’s current condition has not been released and a motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.