Kidnapping attempt: College student say three men tried to abduct her in North Merced 

Authorities are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving a UC Merced student on Tuesday.

The alleged incident was reported at 1:41 p.m. to the 3800 block of San Jose Avenue where a UC Merced student said three men, described as Hispanic, tried to drag her into the vehicle, according to a news release.

She told police that she was able to get away and run back to her apartment. The victim told police the attackers left the area driving south on San Jose Avenue, according to the news release.

No other details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information on this crime to contact the Merced Police Department Detectives Division at 209-385-4702 or the Tip-line at 209-385-4725. Police said citizens can text a tip to TIP411 (847411) and use “comvip” as the first word in the message.