Tip leads to 3 arrests and property stolen from a local cheerleading group

A tip about a convicted felon possibly in possession of a firearm and narcotics led to three arrests on Friday afternoon in Merced.

Police said officers acting on the tip found Edward Garza, 37, in a home on the 3000 block of Colony Park Drive in Merced. A search of the home turned up narcotics, stolen property and ammunition. Some of the stolen property belonged to a local cheerleading group.

Jason Davis, 46, and Janille Ramirez, 37, were also at the home. Garza and Davis are convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing any ammunition. Garza is also on felony probation.

Garza, Davis and Ramirez were arrested and booked into the Merced County jail for felon in possession of ammunition, narcotic sales and possession of stolen property.

Merced police are asking for anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Meced Police Department at 209-385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.