Car chase ends in Merced County with one man behind bars, CHP says

A 26-year-old man led police on a chase early Monday throughout Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers at 1:08 a.m. attempted to stop a red Honda sedan with a broken light in the area of Walnut Avenue and Central Avenue, near Winton, Officer Eric Zuniga said.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Brian Barragan, momentarily yielded before fleeing east on Santa Fe Drive, Zuniga said. Other patrol units joined the pursuit before Barragan turned north on California Street.

Barragan then turned west on Walnut Avenue before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Barragan was apprehended near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Cottage Street.

Barragan was arrested on a warrant and booked into Merced County jail without bail on suspicion of felony evading and resisting police, along with misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run, according to jail records.