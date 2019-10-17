Woman who livestreamed deadly crash arrested again after another crash, police say

Obdulia Sanchez, the 20-year-old Stockton woman who was recently released on parole after serving a shortened sentence for a fatal Merced County DUI crash that went viral on video, has been arrested again after an alleged police pursuit and weapons charges.

Stockton police officers tried stopping a vehicle Sanchez was driving in the area of Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle, in the Lakeview District, at about 1:32 a.m. Thursday for a vehicle code violation, according to a Facebook posting by the police department.

Sanchez failed to yield, leading officers on a brief pursuit. Sanchez failed to negotiate a turn and drove her car off the road near the Interstate 5 onramp at March Lane.

Courtesy Stockton Police Department

Sanchez was driving her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez Estrada, and sister’s girlfriend on July 21, 2017, on Henry Miller Road in Merced County, north of Los Banos, when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The crash killed her sister and injured her sister’s girlfriend. But it was a string of Instagram livestream videos she took before, during and after the collision that went viral.

The livestream shows Sanchez making a cellphone selfie video while driving when the car flips. The graphic video then goes to the immediate aftermath, when Sanchez attempts to revive her sister, telling her to wake up and saying she killed her sister and was “going to jail.”

Sanchez’s blood alcohol content registered at 0.106 about 90 minutes after the crash, more than the legal limit, according to court records.

She was convicted on DUI and manslaughter charges, and sentenced to six years and four months in prison, with the possibility of parole after three years. That would have led to a possible release time of September 2020.

But Sanchez was released from prison in late September, about a year early, after receiving conduct or educational credits while in prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Sanchez also entered into the state’s Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program on Nov. 8, 2018.

The program, CDCR officials said, allows eligible offenders with serious and violent crimes to serve their sentences outside prison and in the community.

Sanchez was monitored and expected to show good behavior, and she was “only allowed into the community once (she earned) the privilege, such as for going to work or school,” according to a CDCR response to questions about her release.