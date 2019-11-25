Prosecutors reviewing case against Merced teacher arrested on sex crimes allegations

A three-month investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a Merced teacher and his elementary school students ended late last week, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Art Jones, a 45-year-old Pioneer Elementary school teacher whose legal name is Teng Xiong, was arrested in mid-August for allegedly sexually victimizing several of his students.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Friday sent its investigation report to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, Chief Supervising Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy said.

Jones posted bail in August and was released from custody. He remains on paid administrative leave from the school, district officials confirmed.

After news broke of Jones’ arrest, deputies said, additional alleged victims came forward.

Prosecutors will review all the reports before determining whether there is enough evidence in the case to charge Jones formally in court, Interim Chief Deputy District Attorney Tom Pfeiff said.

Jones’ attorney, Chris Loethen, criticized the length of the investigation and said he believes his office should already have been allowed access to reports from detectives.

“This puts us in an incredibly unfair situation,” Loethen said. “We cannot act to investigate the case on our own because we don’t even know why he is suspected of anything, what he’s suspected of doing, when supposedly this might have occurred or who the accusers are.“

There’s no timetable for when prosecutors may reach a filing decision.