Masked man robs woman at gunpoint outside fast-food restaurant in Merced, police say

A masked man armed with a gun robbed Kentucky Fried Chicken employee in Merced, police said.

According to Lt. Alan Ward, the robbery was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Olive Avenue.

The woman told police she was leaving work when an armed masked man forced her to give up her cellphone, police said.

Investigators said the robber was described as a dark-skinned male wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt. He left the area on foot, Ward said.

Officers found the cellphone a short time later but no arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported.