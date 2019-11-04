Merced teenager’s death being investigated as a possible homicide, police say

Merced police are investigating after a 19-year-old man died in a coma last month, allegedly after he was assaulted.

Juanita Commo, 34, said her son Jayzhan Gilmore, died Saturday, Oct. 19, after he was attacked by multiple males outside their home in the 1400 Block of Esplanade Drive on Oct. 10.

According to Commo, her son was playing video games in his bedroom when he went outside to meet with a friend.

About 15 minutes later, Commo said two boys brought her unconscious son back into the house an placed him on the couch, saying he had been jumped.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Commo said she ran outside where she saw two vehicles, one with two males inside of it and another vehicle with one male inside. Commo said the drivers left the scene, going in different directions.

“I didn’t hear anything,” Commo said. “If I heard my son screaming I would have ran out there.”

Possible homicide?

Merced Police Department officials said last week investigators are still trying to find out what happened.

According to Lt. Jay Struble, authorities responded to a report of a strong arm robbery at the residence in the 1400 block of Esplanade Drive at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Officers found a 19-year-old male who was alert, conscious and speaking with officers. According to police, the man had a small laceration to his face and was taken to Mercy Medical Center, and transfered to a Modesto hospital.

According to Struble, officers spoke with several people in the area who were uncooperative.

Investigators are working to identify additional witnesses and no suspects have been identified at this time, according to Struble.

Son remembered as leader

According to Commo, Gilmore was an athlete and played basketball, football and volleyball as well as running track.

“I’m so hurt right now, he was a good kid,” Commo said.

Commo said that her son was a leader and the type of kid that would never give up on trying to do what he wanted to do in life.

“He was full of life, he had goals, he just had that drive,” said Commo.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help cover expenses. According to Commo, the family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

“I just want justice for my son,” she said. “They need to be put away.”