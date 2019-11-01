Los Banos High student arrested, accused of threats on social media, police say

Stock photo

A 14-year-old Los Banos High student who allegedly posted threatening messages on social media referencing mass shootings has been taken into police custody, according to the Los Banos Unified School District.

Los Banos police were alerted Thursday evening to either the Instagram or YouTube page where the student authored three possibly threatening posts, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.

Investigators reported finding three comments referencing “mass shootings,” “mass shooter” and “firearms,” Reyna said.

The student was identified and police executed a search warrant at his Los Banos home, Reyna said. No dangerous weapons were found at the residence.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We don’t believe any of the students were at all in danger today,” Reyna said.

The student was taken into custody and is expected to be booked into Merced Juvenile Hall on suspicion of felony online criminal threats, Reyna said.

School officials were notified of the threatening social media posts Friday morning from a tip, according to a news release.

The student wasn’t at school Friday, according to the release. All Los Banos schools were open on regular schedules.