Two suspected gang members among those arrested during fight over a gun, police say

A struggle over a handgun ended Tuesday with one person injured and three people - including two suspected gang members - behind bars, the Merced Police Department reported.

A family argument boiled over just before 12:30 p.m. a home in the 2600 block of Eighth Avenue in Merced. The nature of the argument wasn’t clear. Police said the Daniel Zavala, 33, pulled a handgun on the victim during the argument. The victim grabbed for the gun and they struggled for control of the weapon, police said in a news release.

During the struggle a second man, 19-year-old Jacob Guzman, kicked and hit the victim, causing minor injuries. The gun went off during the struggle, but no one was shot, police said.

After the gunshot, police said Leah Zavala, 36, drove Guzman and Daniel Zavala away from the scene. Authorities could not confirm the nature of the relationship between Leah and Daniel Zavala.

Police said Leah and Daniel Zavala returned to the residence about 15 minutes after the assault and were questioned by investigators. A firearm was located in the suspect vehicle during the investigation, according to authorities. Police described Daniel Zavala as a Norteño gang member on parole.

Guzman, who police said is also a Norteño gang member, was located by officers in the area of Bear Creek Drive and G Street. Officers searched the area and found two guns in a backpack they said belonged to Guzman.

Police said all three were arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on a string on felony allegations.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.