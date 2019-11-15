What started as a traffic stop results in a deputy-involved shooting in Merced County

Merced County Sheriff’s are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday night in Stevinson. Merced County Sheriff's Office

A Merced County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting that left one man injured Friday night in Stevinson.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 165 and Highway 140, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Daryl Allen.

Deputies were investigating a gang-related activity for illegal firearms and attempted to make a traffic stop on a male.

However, the suspect fled and led a chase at approximately 125 mph before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a large steel gate.

The man got out of his vehicle and was shot once in the leg by a deputy. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition was unknown.

His identity was not released.

No deputies were injured.

Highway 165 was closed for the investigation..