Crime
What started as a traffic stop results in a deputy-involved shooting in Merced County
A Merced County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting that left one man injured Friday night in Stevinson.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 165 and Highway 140, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Daryl Allen.
Deputies were investigating a gang-related activity for illegal firearms and attempted to make a traffic stop on a male.
However, the suspect fled and led a chase at approximately 125 mph before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a large steel gate.
The man got out of his vehicle and was shot once in the leg by a deputy. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition was unknown.
His identity was not released.
No deputies were injured.
Highway 165 was closed for the investigation..
