Driver suspected of DUI following rollover crash in Merced County, CHP says

A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a rollover crash in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a collision on Highway 152 east of Island Road, according to Officer Cary Martin.

Authorities said 44-year-old Johnny Caudillo was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu west with a 43-year-old female passenger, also from San Jose. Due to being under the influence, the CHP said, Caudillo allowed the vehicle to veer across the median and the eastbound lanes, before overturning on the shoulder of the highway.

Authorities said the passenger was not wearing a seat belt a the time of the collision and was flown to Doctors Medical Center with lower-body injuries.

Officers administered a field sobriety test and Caudillo was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence with bodily injury. Authorities said he was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into Merced County Jail.