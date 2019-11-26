Crime

County vandalism, arson suspects arrested, accused of crimes in Hilmar, Turlock

Two men were arrested after authorities linked them to several vandalism and arson cases in Hilmar in Merced County and Turlock in Stanislaus County.

Residents reported their vehicle tires had been slashed Sunday evening, according to the release. Merced County Deputy Bryce Stevenson identified a suspect vehicle used in the vandalism.

Detectives linked Mancebo and Faria to the 18 vandalism incidents reported Sunday, along with several more vandalism and two arson cases in the Turlock area, according to the release.

Investigators believe Mancebo and Faria also vandalized the Dan Ramos Community Center in Hilmar, where several windows were broken over the course of two months.

Faria and Mancebo were arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, arson, and felony vandalism and misdemeanor malicious damage to property.

Faria and Mancebo were in custody Tuesday each on $55,500 bond, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the crimes is being asked to contact Sohol at 209-385-7651, or Sziraki at 209-385-7472.

