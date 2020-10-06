Alleged thief shot while fleeing Merced gas station in stolen vehicle, police say

Authorities are investigating an auto theft and shooting that occurred at a Merced gas station on Monday.

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. Monday to a reported car jacking and shots fired call at the 1975 East Childs Ave. station, according to Merced Police Sgt. Robert Solis.

Police said a 65-year-old woman reportedly left her vehicle running in a parking lot in front of 7-Eleven while she went into the business. When she returned a 36-year-old man had entered her vehicle and fled the scene. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, police said an unknown person is believed to have shot at the suspect.

According to police, it is unknown if the shooter is a bystander or someone associated with the victim.

According to Solis, about an hour after the theft, the suspect was located at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the face. Police said the suspect is believed to have been shot while fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle. Solis said police have reviewed surveillance video from the area.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The suspect remains at the hospital and his identity has not been released.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Fern Avenue. Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Salyers at 209-388-7771.