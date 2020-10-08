Merced Sun-Star Logo
Merced traffic stop leads to discovery of a felon in possession of a firearm, police say

A driver was arrested in Merced on Thursday, after a vehicle stop for expired registration led an officer to discover a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A felon was arrested Thursday after he was found with a firearm during a traffic stop, Merced police say.

At about 2:51 a.m. an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a black Chevrolet Impala with expired registration driving in the 1700 block of Glen Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The officer contacted the driver and found Alonzo Shakur Smith, 21, to be driving on a suspended license, police said. During a search of the vehicle, the officer discovered a Glock 19 with the serial numbers shaved down, tucked between the center console and driver seat, according to the release.

Smith was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, having a firearm with an altered serial number, and driving on a suspended license and expired registration, according to police.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Barroso at 209-388-7738 or by email at barrosom@cityofmerced.org.
